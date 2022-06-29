Soccer: Vissel fire Lotina in 3rd managerial change of season

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe, who are languishing at the bottom of the J-League first division table, said Wednesday they have terminated the contract of manager Miguel Angel Lotina after just three months. The 65-year-old Spaniard took the helm at Vissel in early April, but he failed to live up to expectations as the club has only won two of nine games with him in charge, with one draw and six losses. Takayuki Yoshida was named Lotina's permanent replacement. Vissel opened the J1 campaign with a seven-game winless streak and sacked Atsuhiro Miura in March. They then lost two games under Spanish interim manage...