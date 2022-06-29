Toyota domestic output drops on parts crunch due to Shanghai lockdown

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its domestic output in May fell 28.5 percent from a year earlier to 144,204 vehicles, declining for the third straight month, due to a global chip shortage and a parts supply crunch caused by a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. The rate of decline was the biggest since January, when domestic output fell 32.2 percent from the previous year, the major Japanese automaker said. Toyota had to suspend operations at some of its factories in Japan because the lockdown had made it difficult to procure parts. Toyota said its global output in May fell 5.3 percent from a yea...