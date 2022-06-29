Soccer: Antlers forward Ueda set for move to Belgium's Cercle Brugge

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Ayase Ueda is close to completing a move to Cercle Brugge in the Belgian first division, a senior official at his J-League club Kashima Antlers said Wednesday. The 23-year-old Ueda, who joined Antlers in the summer of 2019, is the top scorer in J1 with 10 goals this season and in line to make the Japan squad for the World Cup later this year in Qatar. "We're still finalizing the deal but I believe the transfer will happen," Antlers football director Muneshige Yoshioka said. Former Antlers defender Naomichi Ueda previously played for Cercle Brugge, who finished 10th this past seas...