Soccer: Minamino joins Monaco from Liverpool in 18 million euro deal

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takumi Minamino has joined Monaco from Liverpool in a reported 18 million euro ($19 million) deal, the French Ligue 1 side announced Tuesday. The 27-year-old signed a four-year contract with Monaco, who will appear in the third round of qualifying for this year's Champions League after finishing third last season in the French top flight. "It is a great joy for me to join AS Monaco. I am very happy to be part of this very exciting project, at a club with a great tradition and among the most recognized in Ligue 1," Minamino said on Monaco's official website. Minamino joined Liver...