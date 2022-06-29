Renesas ties up with India's Tata Motors to develop automotive chips

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. said Wednesday it has partnered with Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd. to develop and manufacture semiconductors for use in electric and connected vehicles. Renesas has also tied up with Tejas Networks Ltd., a data network company of Indian conglomerate Tata Group, for designing and developing chips for next-generation 5G wireless networks, according to the Japanese company. After initially focusing on India, the companies plan to market their products and solutions globally. Renesas and Tata Motors also aim to work on emerging technologies, such as...