Soccer: Gamba defeat on-form Sanfrecce to end 4-game losing run

Newsfrom Japan

Two quickfire goals in the first half handed Gamba Osaka a 2-0 home win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the J-League first division on Wednesday, ending their four-game losing run. Sanfrecce, who came into the game on the back of four straight wins and a six-game unbeaten run, missed the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table, staying fourth on 30 points, seven points behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos. Starting the game in the relegation zone, Gamba were on the back foot at Panasonic Stadium but left wing-back Keisuke Kurokawa handed them the 36th-minute lead against the run of play,...