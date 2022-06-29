Baseball: Murakami's 2-run homers lift Swallows past Carp

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Yakult Swallows slugger Munetaka Murakami blasted back-to-back two-run homers and went deep for the third straight game as the Central League-leading team hammered the Hiroshima Carp 9-2 on Wednesday. The 22-year-old slugged his 28th home run of the season off third Hiroshima pitcher Yasunori Kikuchi in the eighth inning, giving his team a 5-1 lead, before getting his 29th in the ninth, this time off Ryuya Matsumoto, again over the left-center-field fence at Mazda Stadium. Yakult starter Juri Hara (6-3) threw six shutout innings allowing seven hits and a hit batsman, edging his opposite number...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News