Japan says China built another gas drilling facility in contested sea

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that China has finished building a new drilling facility for gas fields in a contested area of the East China Sea for the second time in two weeks. The facility is located on the Chinese side of a Tokyo-proposed median line separating the nations' exclusive economic zones in the sea, according to the ministry, which lodged a protest with the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo. The site is where Japan confirmed on June 17 that new construction work by China was suspected of being for gas field exploration. The Maritime Self-Defense Force had found Chinese s...