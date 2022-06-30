Japan's May industrial output falls 7.2% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in May fell 7.2 percent from the previous month for the second consecutive month of decline, government data showed Thursday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 88.3 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. The decline followed a decrease of 1.5 percent in April. The index of industrial shipments declined 4.3 percent to 89.0, while that of inventories was down 0.1 percent at 98.5. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to grow 12.0 percent in June and climb 2.5 perce...