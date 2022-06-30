Tokyo stocks fall in morning on U.S. recession fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning on fears that the U.S. economy could see a recession, a day after the Federal Reserve chief warned of the dangers of not tackling high inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 243.55 points, or 0.91 percent, from Wednesday to 26,561.05. The broader Topix index was down 12.23 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,881.34. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and consumer credit issues.