Tennis: Hontama loses at Wimbledon as Japan's singles tilt fizzles

Mai Hontama, the last Japanese player alive in the Wimbledon singles draw, lost her second-round match to France's Diane Parry on Wednesday. On day three of the season's premier grass court tournament, Hontama suffered a 6-3, 6-2 loss in the women's round of 64, ending her maiden main draw appearance at the tournament in southwest London. "I'm really disappointed. I didn't move around the court well," said Hontama, who won three qualifying matches to seal her place in the main draw before advancing through the first round in a walkover. "Playing here was a valuable experience for me. I have a ...