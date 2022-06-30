FOCUS: NATO's reference to China challenge a symbolic turning point

Newsfrom Japan

NATO's decision to specifically name China as a challenge for the first time in policy guidelines is the latest indication democracies and like-minded nations are coalescing in opposition to Beijing's growing military and economic assertiveness. But the move may still be largely symbolic, with the 30-member security bloc preoccupied with dealing with Russia in the wake of its attack on Ukraine, and due to the likelihood the guidelines will not lead to any specific security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region. In the Strategic Concept endorsed during a summit in Madrid on Wednesday, the firs...