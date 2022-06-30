Baseball: Ohtani fans 11, extends scoreless streak in win for Angels

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani continued his red-hot form on the mound Wednesday, striking out 11 and stretching his scoreless streak to a career-high 21-2/3 innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The two-way star earned his fourth straight win while bringing his strikeout total to 101 for the season. He threw 108 pitches, the same as his previous start, allowing five hits and a walk over 5-2/3 innings. Ohtani (7-4) struck out Gavin Sheets to escape a two-out, two-on situation in the first, retired the side in order in the second and third, then pitched out of a bases-loaded...