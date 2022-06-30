Main events scheduled for Friday, July 1

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, July 1: -- Government to ask households, companies to cut power consumption through Sept. 30 to avert outages. -- Land prices in Japan as of Jan. 1 to be released by the National Tax Agency. -- Bank of Japan to release June Tankan business sentiment survey at 8:50 a.m. -- Unemployment rate for May to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for May to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at 8:30 a.m.