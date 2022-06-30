Tokyo stocks end sharply lower on U.S. recession fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower Thursday on growing concerns over a possible recession in the United States as its central bank has been accelerating interest rate hikes to fight inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 411.56 points, or 1.54 percent, from Wednesday at 26,393.04. The broader Topix index finished 22.75 points, or 1.20 percent, lower at 1,870.82. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, consumer credit and electric appliance issues.