FOCUS: Smartphone COVID-19 status window terrifies Beijing citizens

With China sticking to its radical "zero-COVID" policy, citizens in Beijing are worried that a window may suddenly pop up on the smartphone app designed for the Communist-led government to collect personal health information. If they see the pop-up window on the app, their "health code," which identifies they are not infected with the novel coronavirus, turns invalid, meaning they are prohibited from entering office buildings, restaurants, supermarkets and any other public spaces. In the worst-case scenario, they could be forced to quarantine at home for at least seven days until the window, c...