Baseball: Rookie comes through as Swallows sink Carp in 12 innings

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Kazuya Maruyama broke a 12th-inning tie with a two-run double, lifting the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows to a 4-2 win over the Hiroshima Carp on Thursday. Before 24,100 at Mazda Stadium, Hiroshima twice came from a run down until Yakult put the game away in the 12th. Former Carp closer Shota Nakazaki (1-5) allowed the leadoff runner to reach on an error. After a groundout and a sacrifice, Hiroshima intentionally walked the league's hottest hitter, Munetaka Murakami. With the Carp outfield playing shallow to prevent a run from scoring on a single, Maruyama's routine fly went for...