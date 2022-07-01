Japan in energy-saving period for 1st time in 7 yrs amid heat wave

Japanese households and businesses on Friday entered a three-month period to conserve electricity to prevent a power crunch amid a record-breaking heat wave, marking the first time in seven years that the government has made such a request. Unusually hot weather in June has kept power demand extremely high, with supply expected to remain tight throughout the summer due to persistent heat and infrastructure issues. While a numerical target has not been set for the period through September, the government is calling for people to reduce energy consumption without disrupting daily life and econom...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News