Japan in energy-saving period for 1st time in 7 yrs amid heat wave

Japanese households and businesses on Friday entered a three-month period to conserve electricity to prevent a power crunch amid a record-breaking heat wave, marking the first time in seven years that the government has made such a request. Unusually hot weather in June has kept power demand extremely high, with supply expected to remain tight throughout the summer due to persistent heat and infrastructure issues. While a numerical target has not been set for the period through September, the government is calling for people to reduce energy consumption without disrupting daily life and econom...