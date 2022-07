Newsfrom Japan

Business confidence among major Japanese manufacturers worsened to 9 in June from 14 three months earlier, the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey showed Friday. The reading of the key index measuring confidence among companies such as automakers and electronics makers compares with an average market forecast of 13 in a Kyodo News survey. The index for large nonmanufacturers, including the service sector, improved to 13 from 9 in the previous survey.