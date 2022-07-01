Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying, capped by Wall St. fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday as investors scooped up battered shares after the Nikkei index's decline over the past two days, although gains were capped by an overnight fall on Wall Street. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 69.47 points, or 0.26 percent, from Thursday to 26,462.51. The broader Topix index was up 5.28 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,876.10. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, chemical and consumer credit issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.80-81 yen compared with 135.72-82 yen in New...