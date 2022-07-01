Japan's land price up 0.5% in rebound from pandemic hit

Newsfrom Japan

The average land price in Japan as of Jan. 1 was up 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the National Tax Agency said Friday, rebounding from a fall in 2021 as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. While 20 of the country's 47 prefectures saw increases, 13 more than in 2021, prices continued to fall in others, especially tourist and commercial areas hit by diminished inbound travel. The price of roadside land as of Jan. 1, 2021, was down 0.5 percent on average from a year earlier, largely due to the disappearance of foreign visitors amid tighter border controls to stem the spread of ...