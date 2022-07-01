Tokyo stocks lower in morning on Wall St. fall, weak BOJ Tankan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning, with sentiment dampened by an overnight fall on Wall Street and weaker-than-expected results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey released shortly before the market opening. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 233.51 points, or 0.88 percent, from Thursday to 26,159.53. The broader Topix index was down 13.33 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,857.49. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, electric power and gas, and rubber product issues.