Baseball: Blue Jays' Kikuchi snaps 7-start winless streak at home

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi put together a quality start Thursday, earning his first win in over six weeks for the Toronto Blue Jays in a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Having lost three of his seven starts since his previous win on May 16, Kikuchi (3-4) leaned heavily on his effective changeups, striking out a season-high eight batters while allowing one run on four hits and a walk. The 31-year-old Japanese southpaw did not allow a hit until Yandy Diaz reached on a two-out single in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Kikuchi got some offensive support from Teoscar Hernandez and Santiago Espinal, who ...