Main events scheduled for July 4-10

Main events scheduled in Japan for July 4-10: July 4 (Mon) -- Lawmakers' income data for 2021 to be released by parliament. -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deliver virtual speech at Toyo University in Tokyo for students. July 5 (Tues) -- No major events. July 6 (Wed) -- New vehicle sales data by model for June to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. July 7 (Thurs) -- Preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for May to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Japanese government to levy additional sanctions against Russia by freezing assets of Russian Agricult...