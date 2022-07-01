Tokyo stocks extend losses to 3 days on BOJ Tankan, U.S. economy woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their losing streak to three days on Friday, briefly sending the Nikkei index down over 2 percent, hurt by weaker-than-expected results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey and concerns over the U.S. economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 457.42 points, or 1.73 percent, from Thursday at 25,935.62. The broader Topix index finished 25.78 points, or 1.38 percent, lower at 1,845.04. Every industry category on the top-tier Prime Market lost ground, led by mining, rubber product, and electric power and gas issues.