URGENT: Japan sees no immediate impact from Russian decision over LNG project

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that Russia's recent decision to replace the Sakhalin 2 project operator with a new firm will not immediately halt the shipment of liquefied natural gas to Japan. President Vladimir Putin has reportedly signed a decree to set up a new operator of the oil and LNG development project in the Russian Far East, casting the investments of two Japanese trading houses into doubt. "It is not that (Japanese imports of) LNG will stop immediately," Kishida told reporters in Okinawa Prefecture. But he also said, "We must communicate with the operator and consider ho...