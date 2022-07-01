Japan eases travel advisory for 34 nations, including China, S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's government on Friday eased its travel warning over the coronavirus pandemic for 34 countries, including China, South Korea and India, and is no longer requesting that residents in Japan refrain from nonessential trips to those nations. The Foreign Ministry also lowered its travel advisory for France, Germany and Italy, as well as other 11 European nations, by one notch to the lowest Level 1 on its four-point scale, advising Japanese nationals traveling to those regions to "stay fully alert." The total number of areas under the Level 1 category has increased to 70. In late May, Japan mo...