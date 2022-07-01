ANA resumes A380 superjumbo flights on Narita-Honolulu route

Newsfrom Japan

All Nippon Airways Co. on Friday resumed operations of its Airbus A380 superjumbo passenger jets on its Narita-Honolulu route, after regular flights were suspended for more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the three double-decker giant planes the company owns took off in the evening from Narita airport near Tokyo for the seven-and-half-hour trip to Hawaii. The world's biggest passenger jet, which seats 520 passengers and features sea turtles on its fuselage, is known as the "Flying Honu," after the Hawaiian word for the marine creature. "We've always wanted to go to Hawai...