Baseball: Sasaki meteoric in Marines victory

Newsfrom Japan

Roki Sasaki struck out 10 batters before leaving with a bloody blister after four scoreless innings, helping the Lotte Marines to a 6-4 Pacific League win over the Rakuten Eagles in his marquee matchup with Masahiro Tanaka. At Zozo Marine Stadium east of Tokyo, Sasaki left with a 2-0 lead that the bullpen blew, only for the offense to come to the rescue. Sasaki allowed the leadoff man to reach in the first inning on a bounced third strike, and then struck out the side, becoming the 26th player to strike out four in an inning. Blood could be seen on Sasaki's uniform pants after he struck out hi...