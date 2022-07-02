"au" mobile customers across Japan hit by network troubles

Newsfrom Japan

The operator of the "au" mobile brand, one of Japan's top three carriers, said Saturday its customers are facing difficulties making calls and connecting to the internet as a result of nationwide network trouble. KDDI Corp. with some 60 million au customers, said the disruption started at around 1:35 a.m. and work is under way to restore services. The cause is being investigated. KDDI said users of its low-cost service UQ Mobile brand are also experiencing connection issues, as are those who use its lower-priced wireless service plan under the "povo" brand. The company apologized for the incon...