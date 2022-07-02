Tennis: Shibahara, Muhammad reach 3rd round of Wimbledon doubles

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Ena Shibahara and American partner Asia Muhammad progressed to the Wimbledon women's doubles third round Friday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over China's Han Xinyun and Zhu Lin. The fifth seeds needed just 63 minutes to get past the Chinese pair, who reached the main draw of the year's third Grand Slam tournament when Japan's Misaki Doi and Makoto Ninomiya withdrew due to the latter's injury. Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Taiwanese partner Chan Hao-ching also secured a place in the round of 16 by beating Britain's Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains 6-1, 6-4. All Japanese singles players have been elimin...