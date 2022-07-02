Baseball: Ohtani homer lone highlight for Angels in loss to Astros

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani homered in his first at-bat Friday, but it was downhill the rest of the way for the Los Angeles Angels, who lost 8-1 in the opener of their three-game series against the Houston Astros. Ohtani notched his 18th home run in the first inning off Cristian Javier (6-3), soloing with a high fly ball that soared 120 meters into the stands behind right field at Minute Maid Park. The Angels quickly squandered the 1-0 lead, with the Astros scoring two runs in the second and another six in the third inning to chase starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (6-6). From there, it stayed a lopsided af...