Baseball: McBroom puts Carp on verge of series sweep against Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Ryan McBroom's two-run ninth-inning home run powered the Hiroshima Carp to a 2-0 Central League win over the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday. The win before 30,465 at Mazda Stadium pulled the third-place Carp to within a half-game of the second-place Giants after a pitchers' duel between Yomiuri ace Tomoyuki Sugano and Hiroshima's Masato Morishita left both without a decision. Ryosuke Kikuchi singled to open Hiroshima's ninth against Giants right-hander Ryuta Heinai (3-3), who served up McBroom's ninth home run of the season. "Any time we can win a game against a great team like that is a good day,...