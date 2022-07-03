KDDI data services restored to 70% of customers in parts of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

KDDI Corp., one of Japan's top three mobile carriers, said Sunday it was still working to fully restore its network, with around 70 percent of customers in eastern and western Japan able to access mobile data services. The "au" mobile brand operator has been scrambling to resolve the disruption to its nationwide network since early Saturday, with some of its mobile customers still unable to make calls or access the internet. The company will hold a press conference at around 11 a.m. to explain the matter. The disruption, which began at around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, has impacted services from bank...