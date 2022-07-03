Soccer: Japan defender Itakura signs with Borussia Monchengladbach

Newsfrom Japan

German top-flight club Borussia Monchengladbach announced the signing Saturday of Japan defender Ko Itakura on a full transfer from Manchester City. Germany's Bild newspaper reported that the Bundesliga side paid a 5 million euro ($5.2 million) transfer fee for the versatile 25-year-old, who is primarily a center-back but can play in multiple positions. Itakura spent last season on loan to Schalke and was integral to the club winning the German second division and earning promotion back to the Bundesliga. A Kawasaki Frontale youth product, Itakura left the J-League first-division club for Manc...