Baseball: Padres' Darvish takes loss after early barrage by Dodgers

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish gave up three first-inning home runs on the way to his fourth loss Saturday as the San Diego Padres were beaten 7-2 by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over six innings, Darvish (7-4) surrendered five runs on eight hits, including solo homers to Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Justin Turner in the first at Dodger Stadium, where the National League West leaders completed a 3-0 series sweep. Eventually finding his groove after the early trouble, the 35-year-old right-hander struck out 10 without a walk against his former club, but the Padres were unable to come back from a 5-0 deficit after t...