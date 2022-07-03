Baseball: Ishikawa stops Lions as ailing Hawks complete series sweep

Newsfrom Japan

Shuta Ishikawa struck out eight in a one-hit shutout as the SoftBank Hawks overcame a spate of coronavirus-related absences to complete a two-game series sweep of the Seibu Lions with a 3-0 win on Sunday. The Pacific League leaders returned to duty on Saturday after postponing their games on Wednesday and Friday. They came from behind in the ninth in Saturday's win at Seibu's Belluna Dome, just outside Tokyo. But on Sunday, Ishikawa (3-3) was in the driver's seat from the get-go. "With the team in a tough spot, this start was kind of a makeshift thing, and I'm relieved I could go the distance,...