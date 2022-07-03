Baseball: "Ohtani rule" to go worldwide

Newsfrom Japan

The World Baseball Softball Confederation will employ the "Ohtani rule" for its international tournaments, allowing starting pitchers to remain in games as designated hitter after leaving the mound, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday. The rule, first used as a novelty at last year's MLB All-Star game, was made official this season when the designated hitter rule was extended to both of MLB's major leagues. The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, last year's American League MVP, became the first player to make use of the "Amended Designated Hitter Rule" this season. Prior to this year...