Basketball: Japan outguns Taiwan 89-49 in World Cup qualifying

Newsfrom Japan

Keisei Tominaga dropped a game-high 17 points Sunday as Japan dominated Taiwan 89-49 in the opening round of Asian qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The 21-year-old guard for the University of Nebraska Omaha got into the teeth of the defense and was a perfect 5-from-5 from the stripe in his 15 minutes off the bench at Melbourne's John Cain Arena. Soichiro Inoue contributed 14 points and Luke Evans 13 for the Akatsuki Five, who improved to 2-4 in group play and ended winless Taiwan's bid to reach the next qualification round. Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines have automatica...