Tokyo stocks higher on firm Wall St., bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher in early trading Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street late last week, while investors scooped up battered shares after the market's three-day losing streak. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 280.60 points, or 1.08 percent, from Friday to 26,216.22. The broader Topix index was up 21.35 points, or 1.16 percent, at 1,866.39. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, electric power and gas, and real estate issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.00-01 yen compared with 135.17-27 yen in New York and 135.30-32 yen...