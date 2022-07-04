Tokyo stocks higher in morning after 3-day fall, tracking U.S. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning, tracking advances on Wall Street late last week, while investors scooped up battered shares following the market's three-day losing streak. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 149.45 points, or 0.58 percent, from Friday to 26,085.07. The broader Topix index was up 18.63 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,863.67. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, wholesale trade, and service issues.