KDDI network glitch continues to affect mobile services

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese telecom giant KDDI Corp. continued to have problems with its voice call service Monday, two days after maintenance work disrupted 39 million mobile connections and a range of corporate operations. Internet and data communication services have been "largely restored," but mobile phone users are still having difficulty making voice calls, KDDI said. The disruption, which occurred around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, has affected up to 39.15 million mobile connections and disrupted banking systems, transmission of weather data, parcel deliveries and network-connected cars. The network failure occu...