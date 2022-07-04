Tokyo stocks rebound after 3-day loss, capped by U.S. recession fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday as investors sought battered shares after the market's three-day losing streak, but advances were limited amid growing fears over a U.S. economic recession following weak manufacturing data. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 218.19 points, or 0.84 percent, from Friday at 26,153.81. The broader Topix index finished 24.67 points, or 1.34 percent, higher at 1,869.71. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric and gas, mining and wholesale trade issues.