S. Korea, Japan business leaders call for "future-oriented" ties

Business leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Monday to deepen cooperation as part of efforts to build "future-oriented" relations between the two neighbors. The Federation of Korean Industries and the Japan Business Federation made the agreement in a meeting in Seoul -- the first in nearly three years due to the coronavirus pandemic -- as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been calling for improved ties with Japan. "We agreed on deepening cooperation to build a future-oriented relationship, while watching pending issues that had happened after signing a joint statement in 1998," the ...