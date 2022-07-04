URGENT: S. Korea, Japan must work together to address pending issues: Yoon

Newsfrom Japan

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told a Japanese business leader Monday that South Korea and Japan must work together to address pending issues between the two countries. "The two countries should make efforts and combine their wisdom to build a future-oriented partnership," Yoon told Masakazu Tokura, the leader of the Japan Business Federation, in their meeting in Seoul. After the meeting, Tokura told reporters that he asked Yoon to have summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to improve bilateral ties. Tokura met the leader of the Federation of Korean Industries earlier t...