Tennis: Shibahara out of Wimbledon women's doubles after 3rd round

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States lost in the women's doubles third round at Wimbledon on Monday, going down 6-4, 7-6(3) to Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand. Shibahara's pair, seeded fifth, was broken in the ninth game en route to losing the first set against their 11th-seed counterparts at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Shibahara and Muhammad went down 6-5 in the second set before breaking back immediately, but they could not force the final set after Rosolska and Routliffe jumped to a 4-0 lead in the tie-break.