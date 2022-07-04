Soccer: Tosu's away game to Kawasaki postponed after coronavirus cases

Newsfrom Japan

The J-League first division's midweek fixture between Kawasaki Frontale and Sagan Tosu has been postponed after Tosu reported six positive cases of coronavirus, the league said Monday. Tosu, who were scheduled to travel to Todoroki Stadium in Kawasaki, near Tokyo for the game on Wednesday night, had five players and a staffer returning positive results following the polymerase chain reaction tests. The local health authority advised the club based in Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, to suspend activities until Wednesday at least. The rearranged date for the game has yet to be announced.