Tokyo stocks open higher on firm European stocks, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as sentiment was lifted by overnight gains in some European markets as well as the yen's slight fall against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 344.08 points, or 1.32 percent, from Monday to 26,497.89. The broader Topix index was up 13.62 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,883.33. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, service, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.85-86 yen compared with 135.70-80 yen in London and 135.44-46 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. ...