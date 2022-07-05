Tokyo stocks higher in morning on firm European stocks, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning, supported by an overnight rise on some European markets and the yen's decline against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 215.43 points, or 0.82 percent, from Monday to 26,369.24. The broader Topix index was up 7.39 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,877.10. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, mining, and electric appliance issues.