Japan's Hayashi to attend G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday he will travel to the Indonesian island of Bali later this week to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 major economies. Hayashi said during a press conference that he will explain Japan's policies on food and energy supply issues at the two-day meeting starting Thursday, as Russia's war on Ukraine, launched in late February, continues. The meeting of major developed and fast-growing economies is also expected to be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Last week, the leaders of the Group of Seven countries, which...